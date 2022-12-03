Changelog v1.9.3 - Minor improvements and bug fixes

Change and additions:
- Saved passwords are now stored more securely locally. Users who have enabled the "Remeber Me" option will need to retype their password in order to log on.
- Made slime king hitbox more consistent. The hitbox when slime king is on a wall is squished, allowing the player to not be killed by things like lasers. However, in the past, when the player slid off the bottom of the wall, the hitbox would instantly expand and splat the player on the laser that the player was just able to dodge (providing an inconsistent experience). Now, slime king retains the squished hitbox while the player is in the air until the player presses in the opposite direction. This will result in new routes opening up in some levels.
- Added 'Bonus' text above pink zone bonus doors to convey to the player that they are optional levels.
- Added 'Bonus Seasonal Area (unlock items to help on your journey)' text to the seasonal areas to convey to the player that they are optional levels, and that they provide items.
- Made the Secret Shadowsphere large logo better match the vibe of the zone.
- Added pause menu song "Remember Us".
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue with the level editor save confirmation popup not stopping the player from placing objects when clicking anywhere from the "okay" button.
- Fixed issue with replays sometimes not loading properly in quick play.
- Fixed issue with the cancel button not going away at the verification step of new account creation.
- Fixed issue where the taskbar icon wouldn't show up if the game started in fullscreen mode. This was fixed by making the game wait one frame after launching to load the user's window preferences.
