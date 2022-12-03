 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 3 December 2022

V12.00.03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed crash caused by Shrink
Fixed crash caused by Annex
Fixed crash caused by Referendum
Fixed crash caused by Claimed Colonize
*Fixed Settings on off buttons for texts

