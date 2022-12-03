Fixed crash caused by Shrink
Fixed crash caused by Annex
Fixed crash caused by Referendum
Fixed crash caused by Claimed Colonize
*Fixed Settings on off buttons for texts
EarthRoyale update for 3 December 2022
V12.00.03
