Alpha 6.2.1 Patch

A quick patch to fix a few issues with Alpha 6.2
Changes/Fixes:
- Crossbows now have slightly higher range.
- Fixed crossbows getting fire arrows from alchemists when they shouldn't have.
- Fixed Endless mode issue when trying to view levels towards the end of the list.
- Fixed a couple issues with moats when they were placed next to a cliff.
- Fixed the cursor getting stuck on the target cursor if it passed over a block that could be aimed.
- Fixed a minor issue that could occur when a block was destroyed.
