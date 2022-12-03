 Skip to content

Castle Constructor update for 3 December 2022

Alpha 6.2.1 Patch

Build 10072654

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick patch to fix a few issues with Alpha 6.2

Changes/Fixes:

  • Crossbows now have slightly higher range.
  • Fixed crossbows getting fire arrows from alchemists when they shouldn't have.
  • Fixed Endless mode issue when trying to view levels towards the end of the list.
  • Fixed a couple issues with moats when they were placed next to a cliff.
  • Fixed the cursor getting stuck on the target cursor if it passed over a block that could be aimed.
  • Fixed a minor issue that could occur when a block was destroyed.

Changed files in this update

