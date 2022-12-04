 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 4 December 2022

Patch 4.1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10072575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are updating the routine progress manager while playing a routine and adding a new feature to report leaderboard scores.

Routine Progress Changes:

  • You will now be able to directly skip to a selected scenario.
  • Added a button to navigate to the previous scenario.
  • Added yellow highlight to current scenario.
  • If a scenario has any modifier, it will show a list of all changed values.

Report Score:

  • You will now be able to report a score in a leaderboard if you think it was cheated or exploited.
  • To do that simply hover on a leaderboard entry and press the red button on the left (Example below).

Added 5 New Sounds:

  • ARENA FIRE
  • ARENA HIT
  • ARENA HS
  • ARENA KILL
  • ARENA SPAWN

Other Changes:

  • Added Spawn Delay (Min / Max) to scenario settings.
  • Fixed Bots "Jump" event not working correctly.
  • Added Verified icon to scenarios and routines in Pause Menu and End Session screens.
  • When adding a bot profile to a scenario, it will now default to the last selected bot profile instead of the first one in the list.

