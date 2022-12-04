Patch 4.1.0.9

In this patch we are updating the routine progress manager while playing a routine and adding a new feature to report leaderboard scores.
Routine Progress Changes:
- You will now be able to directly skip to a selected scenario.
- Added a button to navigate to the previous scenario.
- Added yellow highlight to current scenario.
- If a scenario has any modifier, it will show a list of all changed values.
Report Score:
- You will now be able to report a score in a leaderboard if you think it was cheated or exploited.
- To do that simply hover on a leaderboard entry and press the red button on the left (Example below).
Added 5 New Sounds:
- ARENA FIRE
- ARENA HIT
- ARENA HS
- ARENA KILL
- ARENA SPAWN
Other Changes:
- Added Spawn Delay (Min / Max) to scenario settings.
- Fixed Bots "Jump" event not working correctly.
- Added Verified icon to scenarios and routines in Pause Menu and End Session screens.
- When adding a bot profile to a scenario, it will now default to the last selected bot profile instead of the first one in the list.
Changed files in this update