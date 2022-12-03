 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives update for 3 December 2022

Winter Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10072538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stats screen: Clarified that you cannot roll back progress from the end of chapter 10.
  • Chapter 3: Removed Lasombra reflection from the early chapter.
  • Chapter 10: Reminded readers at the beginning of the chapter that rolling back to chapter 9 is the last opportunity to roll back.
  • Chapter 10: Added a second hidden gun to Corliss's arsenal which will account for her still being able to shoot if you disarm her, then stab her, but then choose to spare her. Also removed references to her shooting 'again' since in some scenarios it would be her first time shooting.

Changed files in this update

Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives Content Depot 1266101
  • Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives Depot mac Depot 1266102
  • Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives Depot linux Depot 1266103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link