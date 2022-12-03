- Stats screen: Clarified that you cannot roll back progress from the end of chapter 10.
- Chapter 3: Removed Lasombra reflection from the early chapter.
- Chapter 10: Reminded readers at the beginning of the chapter that rolling back to chapter 9 is the last opportunity to roll back.
- Chapter 10: Added a second hidden gun to Corliss's arsenal which will account for her still being able to shoot if you disarm her, then stab her, but then choose to spare her. Also removed references to her shooting 'again' since in some scenarios it would be her first time shooting.
Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives update for 3 December 2022
Winter Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
