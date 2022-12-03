Hey everyone!
Patch 2.2.32 was just set live! Thanks to feedback on the Discord, I was made aware of some bugs that I fixed right away 😁.
Patch Notes
- Meteoroids did not get cleaned up properly when leaving the play area, this resulted in auto-acing the Meteoroid event and other issues.
- Spreadshot: Spread upgrade did not display the correctly calculated damage.
- There was a performance problem with the Spreadshot ship class that was leading to decreasing performance on longer runs.
Changed files in this update