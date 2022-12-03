Patch Notes 0.5.1.0 - Haunted Season Event

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.1.0 (12/03/2022)
Haunted Season Event
-New season event has started and will be active until 02/03/2023.
-There is new activity: Pumpkin Statue. The new activity is a portal activity and it spawns after map level 20.
-New unique reward shop for the new activity.
-4 new pumpkin enemies.
-Main Menu and Base maps have halloween theme during the event.
-New seasonal leaderboards. 1st place will earn Haunted Leaderboards Banner.
Haunted Event Pass
-There is a new event pass with 12 challenges. All challenges are for seasonal characters only and all of them are related to new activity.
-5th, 10th and 15th rewards are new cosmetic items.
Changes and Fixes
-Required number of some of the conquer objectives are now decreased.
-There is a skip button on story animation now.
-Enemy health bars are now smaller.
-Damage number indicators are now smaller.
-Fixed the problem where you can salvage map mods from active effects tab.
-Fixed the problem where you can go through the map in Heartless Cliff.
Changed files in this update