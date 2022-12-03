Patch Notes 0.5.1.0 - Haunted Season Event

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.1.0 (12/03/2022)

Haunted Season Event

-New season event has started and will be active until 02/03/2023.

-There is new activity: Pumpkin Statue. The new activity is a portal activity and it spawns after map level 20.

-New unique reward shop for the new activity.

-4 new pumpkin enemies.

-Main Menu and Base maps have halloween theme during the event.

-New seasonal leaderboards. 1st place will earn Haunted Leaderboards Banner.

Haunted Event Pass

-There is a new event pass with 12 challenges. All challenges are for seasonal characters only and all of them are related to new activity.

-5th, 10th and 15th rewards are new cosmetic items.

Changes and Fixes

-Required number of some of the conquer objectives are now decreased.

-There is a skip button on story animation now.

-Enemy health bars are now smaller.

-Damage number indicators are now smaller.

-Fixed the problem where you can salvage map mods from active effects tab.

-Fixed the problem where you can go through the map in Heartless Cliff.