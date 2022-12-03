- Mechanyon grass no longer casts shadows (big performance increase)
- Added snow particles for christmas event
Fadeout: Underground update for 3 December 2022
1.20.27 hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Fadeout: Underground Content Depot 1306571
- Loading history…
Fadeout: Underground Linux Depot 1306572
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update