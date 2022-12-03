Patch Notes for v2.1.3
Changes:
Flurry:
- Lv 1: damage multiplier increased from 0.125 to 0.375. Extra hits increased from 1 to 3. AP increased from 1 to 3. Now adds 1 bleed on hit. Now sets user to Snake Stance for 2 hits.
- Lv 2: damage multiplier increased from 0.1375 to 0.4125. Extra hits increased from 2 to 3. AP increased from 1 to 3. Now adds 1 bleed on hit. Now sets user to Snake Stance for 4 hits.
- Lv 3: damage multiplier increased from 0.2 to 0.45. Extra hits increased from 2 to 3. AP increased from 1 to 3. Now adds 1 bleed on hit. Now sets user to Snake Stance for 6 hits.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented restoring your reroll count for trinkets when visiting a second treasure chest in a row.
Changed files in this update