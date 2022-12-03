 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Relapse update for 3 December 2022

v2.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10072315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v2.1.3

Changes:
Flurry:

  • Lv 1: damage multiplier increased from 0.125 to 0.375. Extra hits increased from 1 to 3. AP increased from 1 to 3. Now adds 1 bleed on hit. Now sets user to Snake Stance for 2 hits.
  • Lv 2: damage multiplier increased from 0.1375 to 0.4125. Extra hits increased from 2 to 3. AP increased from 1 to 3. Now adds 1 bleed on hit. Now sets user to Snake Stance for 4 hits.
  • Lv 3: damage multiplier increased from 0.2 to 0.45. Extra hits increased from 2 to 3. AP increased from 1 to 3. Now adds 1 bleed on hit. Now sets user to Snake Stance for 6 hits.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that prevented restoring your reroll count for trinkets when visiting a second treasure chest in a row.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link