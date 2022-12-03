 Skip to content

Candice DeBébé's Tantalising Tricks update for 3 December 2022

Xtobelz Missing Lyn

Share · View all patches · Build 10072298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I av now got da recording of da missing line where Xtobel jst said "hahaha" in da past & now he sayz wat he intended 2 all along I cud cry xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

