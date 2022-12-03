 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 3 December 2022

V12.00.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10072276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed NuclearSite text always having black outline
  • Fixed Nuclear and Capital text not disappearing when country loses the land
  • Fixed New Nuclear sites not appearing on map or not being added at all
  • Added world war numbers
  • Made peace treaties have a chance of mentioning a winner
  • Fixed countries keeping alliance data after world war
  • Fixed crash from division event when allied
  • Slightly Changed limits on when to place markers
  • Fixed Change in Government can change into the same country
  • one of the Countries after both splits now stay within the alliance
  • If one or both of the countries uniting is a part of a alliance the union joins it
  • Culture unions do now not allow 2 countries in different alliances to join
  • Culture unions now save the alliance if a member is a part of one
  • Fixed shrink doing nothing if surrounded by allies
  • Fixed Event text for ultimatum to not be weird
  • Fixed spelling of legion

Changed files in this update

