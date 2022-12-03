- Fixed NuclearSite text always having black outline
- Fixed Nuclear and Capital text not disappearing when country loses the land
- Fixed New Nuclear sites not appearing on map or not being added at all
- Added world war numbers
- Made peace treaties have a chance of mentioning a winner
- Fixed countries keeping alliance data after world war
- Fixed crash from division event when allied
- Slightly Changed limits on when to place markers
- Fixed Change in Government can change into the same country
- one of the Countries after both splits now stay within the alliance
- If one or both of the countries uniting is a part of a alliance the union joins it
- Culture unions do now not allow 2 countries in different alliances to join
- Culture unions now save the alliance if a member is a part of one
- Fixed shrink doing nothing if surrounded by allies
- Fixed Event text for ultimatum to not be weird
- Fixed spelling of legion
EarthRoyale update for 3 December 2022
V12.00.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update