Critical Bug Fixes
- Fix for a hang during the black screen after dying or quitting under some conditions
Balance Changes
- Inner Light, which affects the brightness around the player without a lantern, is much more effective now
- Candle Ring is sold by Tomos in Chapter 3 and beyond if you did not find it earlier
- You can see ghosts when peeking now(if your Perception would allow you to see them)
- Upper Initiates only cast a single Spear spell now instead of double
- Cursed Vases and Stalactites no longer do poise damage
- Some monsters, particularly in Chapter 1, have been given even more "first attacker" advantage to the player
Polish
- New music and ambient sounds added to areas near the end of Chapter 4
- Added atmospheric FX to the Labyrinth
- Exiting doors left/right is smoother
- Appearance and sounds of several monster's hit react and deaths have been improved
- Areas unaffected by cursedness, such as Nowhere, now have their original music play when cursed
Bug Fixes
- Potential fix for rooms and/or monsters being "doubled" after a long play session - if you see this, please press / to file a bug
- Fix for the Initiate Outfit having some geometry still visible when using the telescope
- Fix for the Skull Ring being classified as a Melee Ring instead of Projectile
- Fix camera issues when going up or down stairs near walls
- Fix for several missing floors under doors and doors that were the wrong size in the basement and church
- Fix for the Upper Initiate's "what?" quip being too loud
- Fix for the Doll missing part of her dress model after v0.89
