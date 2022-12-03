 Skip to content

Withering Rooms update for 3 December 2022

0.91

Build 10072108

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Critical Bug Fixes

  • Fix for a hang during the black screen after dying or quitting under some conditions

Balance Changes

  • Inner Light, which affects the brightness around the player without a lantern, is much more effective now
  • Candle Ring is sold by Tomos in Chapter 3 and beyond if you did not find it earlier
  • You can see ghosts when peeking now(if your Perception would allow you to see them)
  • Upper Initiates only cast a single Spear spell now instead of double
  • Cursed Vases and Stalactites no longer do poise damage
  • Some monsters, particularly in Chapter 1, have been given even more "first attacker" advantage to the player

Polish

  • New music and ambient sounds added to areas near the end of Chapter 4
  • Added atmospheric FX to the Labyrinth
  • Exiting doors left/right is smoother
  • Appearance and sounds of several monster's hit react and deaths have been improved
  • Areas unaffected by cursedness, such as Nowhere, now have their original music play when cursed

Bug Fixes

  • Potential fix for rooms and/or monsters being "doubled" after a long play session - if you see this, please press / to file a bug
  • Fix for the Initiate Outfit having some geometry still visible when using the telescope
  • Fix for the Skull Ring being classified as a Melee Ring instead of Projectile
  • Fix camera issues when going up or down stairs near walls
  • Fix for several missing floors under doors and doors that were the wrong size in the basement and church
  • Fix for the Upper Initiate's "what?" quip being too loud
  • Fix for the Doll missing part of her dress model after v0.89

Changed files in this update

