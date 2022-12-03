 Skip to content

Infinite Tao update for 3 December 2022

【1204】游戏更新

Infinite Tao update for 3 December 2022

符箓

  • 最后2分钟移除了吸灵符，略微提升定身符、陷阵符概率方便各位道友冲关【得道圣仙】。

法宝

  • 修复三星望舒石属性错误
  • 修复三星日月之晶不触发的问题

羁绊
-人(5)的持续时间 1.5s 改为 2.5s
-土(2)的基础护甲 +6 改为 +12

功法
-新增【锻体功】：气血+40%
-修改【弃天夺地诀】：经验获取 -20%，气血+50%

其他

  • 分辨率新增1680×900
  • 部分属性显示位数的问题
  • 天赋说明修改

