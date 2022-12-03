- Korean version is tentatively implemented. (Translation not yet completed.)
- Fixed a bug that caused the Serval to become inoperable when the decision button is pressed when it is overlapped by both the sit action and the fast-travel option decision of the Japaribus.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Serval to become inoperable when the decision button is pressed when it is overlapped by multiple objects displaying choices.
- The lighting of the shortcuts in the alpine region and the snowy mountain region has been changed.
- The material of the leaves of the luminous trees in the Earth's interior fire pass has been changed to a single-sided rendering, so that the area close to the camera is not rendered.
- Fixed a bug in Lonesome Serval's Another Serval's skirt that was layered incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug in Lonesome Serval that the armament was displayed when the photo mode was activated during the event after the destruction of the last boss.
- Fixed a bug in the Cerulean Book that the head of "Imperatrix mundi" did not display a tear indicating its weak point.
- Fixed a bug in the Japari Park Zoological Institute that "Examine" was displayed when standing at a location for combat training that did not meet the requirements.
- Fixed a bug that Ceruleans and Friends were sometimes buried in the ground during the combat training.
- Fixed a bug that Cecky Beast did not move properly in the "Combat Training" function.
- Fixed a bug in the "Battle Result" that the lower difficulty level is displayed when the difficulty level is changed in the middle of a boss battle by using the 4-dimensional bag.
- Fixed a bug related to Easter egg elements.
- Optimized shader variants.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 3 December 2022
Updated to version 1.29.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update