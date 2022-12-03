 Skip to content

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 3 December 2022

Updated to version 1.29.0

Build 10071974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Korean version is tentatively implemented. (Translation not yet completed.)
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Serval to become inoperable when the decision button is pressed when it is overlapped by both the sit action and the fast-travel option decision of the Japaribus.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Serval to become inoperable when the decision button is pressed when it is overlapped by multiple objects displaying choices.
  • The lighting of the shortcuts in the alpine region and the snowy mountain region has been changed.
  • The material of the leaves of the luminous trees in the Earth's interior fire pass has been changed to a single-sided rendering, so that the area close to the camera is not rendered.
  • Fixed a bug in Lonesome Serval's Another Serval's skirt that was layered incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug in Lonesome Serval that the armament was displayed when the photo mode was activated during the event after the destruction of the last boss.
  • Fixed a bug in the Cerulean Book that the head of "Imperatrix mundi" did not display a tear indicating its weak point.
  • Fixed a bug in the Japari Park Zoological Institute that "Examine" was displayed when standing at a location for combat training that did not meet the requirements.
  • Fixed a bug that Ceruleans and Friends were sometimes buried in the ground during the combat training.
  • Fixed a bug that Cecky Beast did not move properly in the "Combat Training" function.
  • Fixed a bug in the "Battle Result" that the lower difficulty level is displayed when the difficulty level is changed in the middle of a boss battle by using the 4-dimensional bag.
  • Fixed a bug related to Easter egg elements.
  • Optimized shader variants.

