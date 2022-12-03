- Holding shift when flying no makes you fly faster
- Holding the left CTRL now blocks damage blocked based on the Blocking stat
- Spells can now be upgraded to level 100
- Now only Spell damage gains a bonus from spell power
- Staffs now shoot homing bolts
- Pressing T when falling from large heights now allows you to fly normally
- Your last character played should now be displayed properly in the character select screen
- Some new gear looks for females have been added and will change with different chest items, gear for males will be added on the next hotfix
- Clouds have been added
- Mana and health potions now give a direct bound plus 10% of maximum health or mana
- Fungal regrowth now works properly
- Nova spells should now be able to be spaced properly
- Captin Folwin now spawns properly on the Airship
- Airship cannons should no longer be visible from long range
- The Aviary is now completable, destroying the cages will fill the bar killing the chickens will deplete the bar.
- Wisdom now increases magic resistance
- 1h sword and dagger attack speed increased
- Monsters that are non-elite now only take half damage from their elemental type elite and boss monsters are still immune
- Airships should now work properly
- Monsters should no longer disappear when in combat
- You can now compare Items in your inventory with equipped items by hovering over the item in your inventory
- Traps now scale properly with player level
Isles of Etherion update for 3 December 2022
Patch V0.4.4 is now live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update