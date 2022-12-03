 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 3 December 2022

Patch V0.4.4 is now live

  • Holding shift when flying no makes you fly faster
  • Holding the left CTRL now blocks damage blocked based on the Blocking stat
  • Spells can now be upgraded to level 100
  • Now only Spell damage gains a bonus from spell power
  • Staffs now shoot homing bolts
  • Pressing T when falling from large heights now allows you to fly normally
  • Your last character played should now be displayed properly in the character select screen
  • Some new gear looks for females have been added and will change with different chest items, gear for males will be added on the next hotfix
  • Clouds have been added
  • Mana and health potions now give a direct bound plus 10% of maximum health or mana
  • Fungal regrowth now works properly
  • Nova spells should now be able to be spaced properly
  • Captin Folwin now spawns properly on the Airship
  • Airship cannons should no longer be visible from long range
  • The Aviary is now completable, destroying the cages will fill the bar killing the chickens will deplete the bar.
  • Wisdom now increases magic resistance
  • 1h sword and dagger attack speed increased
  • Monsters that are non-elite now only take half damage from their elemental type elite and boss monsters are still immune
  • Airships should now work properly
  • Monsters should no longer disappear when in combat
  • You can now compare Items in your inventory with equipped items by hovering over the item in your inventory
  • Traps now scale properly with player level

