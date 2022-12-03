Cat N Can Update

hi all
this update is about bug fixed,
-bird don't show the proper position
-elephant and hippo don't show the proper position
-Simplified Chinese language available
hope you guy enjoy the game!!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
hi all
this update is about bug fixed,
-bird don't show the proper position
-elephant and hippo don't show the proper position
-Simplified Chinese language available
hope you guy enjoy the game!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update