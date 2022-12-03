 Skip to content

Cat N Can update for 3 December 2022

Cat N Can Update

Last edited by Wendy

hi all


this update is about bug fixed,

-bird don't show the proper position

-elephant and hippo don't show the proper position

-Simplified Chinese language available

hope you guy enjoy the game!!

