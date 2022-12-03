 Skip to content

Once Upon A Siege update for 3 December 2022

BETA 2.62

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed bug where sometimes AI would get confused if running near the game out-of-bounds area.
  • Wall Shield upgrade system no longer calculates wrong inventory amount.
  • Processor cannot be used if full.
  • Smoke shield upgrade system no longer faulty.
  • HTC Vive Controller message added to game start menu.
  • Patch notes information screens added to space station.
  • Functional Processor power lights have been added.
  • Pawn NPC attack speed lowered as they're not super Samurai's.

