- Fixed bug where sometimes AI would get confused if running near the game out-of-bounds area.
- Wall Shield upgrade system no longer calculates wrong inventory amount.
- Processor cannot be used if full.
- Smoke shield upgrade system no longer faulty.
- HTC Vive Controller message added to game start menu.
- Patch notes information screens added to space station.
- Functional Processor power lights have been added.
- Pawn NPC attack speed lowered as they're not super Samurai's.
Once Upon A Siege update for 3 December 2022
BETA 2.62
Patchnotes via Steam Community
