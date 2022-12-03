- Fixing issue where options will open up when going back to the title from base camp
- Fixing text of the Sprint Tutorial in mission 1
- Adding Tutorial for multi-path in mission 2
- Fixing issue where after completing a mission that subsequent missions would complete early
- Made ledge climbing tutorial clearer
Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 3 December 2022
v1.0.4 Build Windows only
