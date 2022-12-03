 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 3 December 2022

v1.0.4 Build Windows only

Build 10071812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixing issue where options will open up when going back to the title from base camp
  • Fixing text of the Sprint Tutorial in mission 1
  • Adding Tutorial for multi-path in mission 2
  • Fixing issue where after completing a mission that subsequent missions would complete early
  • Made ledge climbing tutorial clearer

