Dark Desire 6 update for 3 December 2022

DD6 EP01 - Alex (Alexandra) Path

Share · View all patches · Build 10071793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new path is available in the 1st episode - Power, from Dark Desire 6. You can follow Alex and Carlos now.

A small bug was fixed, the second episode (Liam) was not reachable: links corrected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216441
  • Loading history…
