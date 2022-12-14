 Skip to content

Cazzarion: Demon Hunting update for 14 December 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10071713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty very easy available (in the Settings). With the Difficulty very easy this game is also suitable for beginer in Shooter games.
  • If you change the weapon, the weapons without ammo will be skipped
  • Guide in the Main Menue available

