Frontiers Reach update for 3 December 2022

Hotfix #1 for Version 0.8.120222

Build 10071686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed and issue that caused the mission list at the holotable to not refresh under very specific conditions.
  • Updated credits.

