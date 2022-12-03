- Fixed and issue that caused the mission list at the holotable to not refresh under very specific conditions.
- Updated credits.
Frontiers Reach update for 3 December 2022
Hotfix #1 for Version 0.8.120222
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pirates of Frontier's Reach Linux Depot Depot 1467592
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update