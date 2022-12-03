 Skip to content

The Apocalypse update for 3 December 2022

Updated December 3

Build 10071679

  • New gasoline barrel and water barrel
  • Newly added gasoline station, which can store gasoline
  • Add the car status UI, and the car can be destroyed and exploded
  • The view angle of the car can be controlled with the mouse wheel and the right button
  • Optimize Ai
  • FPS optimization and LOD of trees
  • Display distance of optimized grass
  • In the open world scene, a pistol, ammunition, axe and pick tools are initially given to reduce the difficulty of starting

