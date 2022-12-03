Updated December 3

- New gasoline barrel and water barrel
- Newly added gasoline station, which can store gasoline
- Add the car status UI, and the car can be destroyed and exploded
- The view angle of the car can be controlled with the mouse wheel and the right button
- Optimize Ai
- FPS optimization and LOD of trees
- Display distance of optimized grass
- In the open world scene, a pistol, ammunition, axe and pick tools are initially given to reduce the difficulty of starting
