🛠️HOTFIX 1.0.9.2 (12/3/2022)

We realized that some changes from the last patch were not fully implemented due to issues with UI dropdown menu. We have corrected this and now 21:9 resolutions should be available.

Changes:

🐞-Support for different screen resolutions such as 21:9 (revised)

⚖️-Antena is now available on Shop tier 3

Working on:

-Bug reports of items disappearing

-Accessibility options in the settings panel

-Key remapping

-Controller support