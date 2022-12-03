ELS Path Notes - Version 1.01

A big thanks to everyone who's tried out the game so far! I am usually pretty diligent about updates and I love your feedback, so I appreciate your patience while the dust settles.

Before I continue, be sure to take a look at this fan-created Quick Start guide for lots of hints and tips on playing!

Here's what's new in today's update:

Battle:

-Added a fix to reduce the AI's thinking time on Normal and lower difficulties.

-Reformulated turn order to hopefully help curb very fast characters from getting excessive turns.

-There is a more pronounced wait time bonus when ending turn with AP left over now.

-Adjusted the speed of some effects like Area of Denial to help prevent them from fading too quickly.

Equipment:

-Adjusted the damage and accuracy of the Wide barrel Sidearm to make it a bit more powerful.

Scenario:

-Shrunk the map size of the tutorial battle by a couple of rows.