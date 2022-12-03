ELS Path Notes - Version 1.01

A big thanks to everyone who's tried out the game so far! I am usually pretty diligent about updates and I love your feedback, so I appreciate your patience while the dust settles.
Before I continue, be sure to take a look at this fan-created Quick Start guide for lots of hints and tips on playing!
Here's what's new in today's update:
Battle:
-Added a fix to reduce the AI's thinking time on Normal and lower difficulties.
-Reformulated turn order to hopefully help curb very fast characters from getting excessive turns.
-There is a more pronounced wait time bonus when ending turn with AP left over now.
-Adjusted the speed of some effects like Area of Denial to help prevent them from fading too quickly.
Equipment:
-Adjusted the damage and accuracy of the Wide barrel Sidearm to make it a bit more powerful.
Scenario:
-Shrunk the map size of the tutorial battle by a couple of rows.
