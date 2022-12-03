 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 3 December 2022

Patch 24

Patch 24

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Blessing: Second Life.
  • New Upgrade: Starting Blessing upgrades (2/2).
  • New Starting Blessings: Small Stats Boost, Gold Obsession, Voodoo Doll.
  • New Cutscene: Dummy.
  • Balance: Question mark cutscenes no longer repeat.
  • Modified Blessing: Skill cooldown reduction now reduces cooldowns by 25%.
  • Modified Cutscene: Potion Seller now has an option to upgrade potions (2 new upgrade blessings).
  • Sound: Every time enemy is shocked they make elemental lightning sound.
  • Sound: Gorilla explosive rocks now has exploding sound.
  • Bug Fix: Skill cooldown reduction skill, was increasing skill cooldown by 20% instead of reducing cooldowns.
  • Bug Fix: You can no longer in map shop menu, press map button multiple times before it changes scene.
  • Bug Fix: In fungi goblin cutscene, choosing fungi obsession no longer additional drops random +1 gear.
  • Bug Fix: Game is saved correctly again in the map scene.
  • Bug Fix: When start with goblins during ambush, their health bars now appear straight away.
  • Bug Fix: When using "Critical Damage (+25%)" blessing, the text no longer appears as debuff at start of combat.
  • Balance: Goblin sword, Blood Rush skills apply bleed 30%->35%.
  • Balance: Natures Wand's, Emerald Sun skill, each projectile damage decreased from 21-22 to 18-19.
  • Balance: "?" cutscene chances modified.
  • Balance: Skull gorillas explosive rocks now explode after 1.5 sec instead of 0.7 sec and they are more spaced out.
  • Balance: All wands attack stamina cost reduced from 45 to 40.
  • Balance: Wooden wand damage reduced from 14-16 to 13-15.
  • Balance: Poison status effect changed from 8 to 10 physical damage per second.
  • Improvement: Upgrade Jump Height blessing re-named to "Frog Leap", and it's icon was changed.
  • Improvement: Changed "Endurance Blessing" name to "Endurance".
  • Improvement: Skull gorillas explosive rocks no longer spawn once they hit the edge of the map. (They used to spawn outside of the map for a while)
  • Improvement: Corrected spelling of "Increases" in STR upgrade description.
  • Improvement: Changed wording on Critical Damage Increase blessing.

