- New Blessing: Second Life.
- New Upgrade: Starting Blessing upgrades (2/2).
- New Starting Blessings: Small Stats Boost, Gold Obsession, Voodoo Doll.
- New Cutscene: Dummy.
- Balance: Question mark cutscenes no longer repeat.
- Modified Blessing: Skill cooldown reduction now reduces cooldowns by 25%.
- Modified Cutscene: Potion Seller now has an option to upgrade potions (2 new upgrade blessings).
- Sound: Every time enemy is shocked they make elemental lightning sound.
- Sound: Gorilla explosive rocks now has exploding sound.
- Bug Fix: Skill cooldown reduction skill, was increasing skill cooldown by 20% instead of reducing cooldowns.
- Bug Fix: You can no longer in map shop menu, press map button multiple times before it changes scene.
- Bug Fix: In fungi goblin cutscene, choosing fungi obsession no longer additional drops random +1 gear.
- Bug Fix: Game is saved correctly again in the map scene.
- Bug Fix: When start with goblins during ambush, their health bars now appear straight away.
- Bug Fix: When using "Critical Damage (+25%)" blessing, the text no longer appears as debuff at start of combat.
- Balance: Goblin sword, Blood Rush skills apply bleed 30%->35%.
- Balance: Natures Wand's, Emerald Sun skill, each projectile damage decreased from 21-22 to 18-19.
- Balance: "?" cutscene chances modified.
- Balance: Skull gorillas explosive rocks now explode after 1.5 sec instead of 0.7 sec and they are more spaced out.
- Balance: All wands attack stamina cost reduced from 45 to 40.
- Balance: Wooden wand damage reduced from 14-16 to 13-15.
- Balance: Poison status effect changed from 8 to 10 physical damage per second.
- Improvement: Upgrade Jump Height blessing re-named to "Frog Leap", and it's icon was changed.
- Improvement: Changed "Endurance Blessing" name to "Endurance".
- Improvement: Skull gorillas explosive rocks no longer spawn once they hit the edge of the map. (They used to spawn outside of the map for a while)
- Improvement: Corrected spelling of "Increases" in STR upgrade description.
- Improvement: Changed wording on Critical Damage Increase blessing.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 3 December 2022
Patch 24
