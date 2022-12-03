 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drug Dealer Simulator update for 3 December 2022

Korean, Japanese and Turkish languages added to the update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10071427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No surprise here - we added Korean, Japanese and Turkish languages to the Endgame update.

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/682990/Drug_Dealer_Simulator/

Changed files in this update

Drug Dealer Simulator - magazyn zawartości Depot 682992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link