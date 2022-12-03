Korean, Japanese and Turkish languages added to the update!

No surprise here - we added Korean, Japanese and Turkish languages to the Endgame update.
Enjoy!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/682990/Drug_Dealer_Simulator/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
No surprise here - we added Korean, Japanese and Turkish languages to the Endgame update.
Enjoy!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/682990/Drug_Dealer_Simulator/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update