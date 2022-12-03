 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Factory update for 3 December 2022

Experimental build

Share · View all patches · Build 10071353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added a new branch with an experimental build of the game (if you want to play it, switch to the experimental branch in the game properties on Steam).

A new pathfinding system for all units was added to the experimental build, now the pathfinding is processed in a separate thread from the game. Also, the old path system got rid of snapping to the grid, therefore, the game world can now become completely open, but not in the current game mode, but in the future, which I work on a couple of hours a day due to lack of light. We'll talk about the new mode later.
The saves of the game in the experimental build are the same as in the main one, when it becomes dangerous to play on the main saves, I will inform you about it.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 10071353
Depot 2132571
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link