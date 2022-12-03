MINOR BUG FIX #2 (ver. 1.0.2)

ISSUES FIXED (ver.1.0.2):
- In chapter 2 player could occasionally get softlocked during conversation with Father Rob in the kitchen if certain combination of dialogue options was used - fixed (sorry about this one! - a lesson learned here to never change things at last minute)
- weird red/semi transparent line in the house kitchen - it has now been covered by a big stain of mould (!)
_STILL WORKING ON:
- non-standard screen aspect ratios causing a bar at the bottom or the side of the screen to appear
- flashlight beam brightness issue after releading a save in the dark woods
_
