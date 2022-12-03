 Skip to content

Burnhouse Lane update for 3 December 2022

MINOR BUG FIX #2 (ver. 1.0.2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ISSUES FIXED (ver.1.0.2):

  • In chapter 2 player could occasionally get softlocked during conversation with Father Rob in the kitchen if certain combination of dialogue options was used - fixed (sorry about this one! - a lesson learned here to never change things at last minute)
  • weird red/semi transparent line in the house kitchen - it has now been covered by a big stain of mould (!)

_STILL WORKING ON:

  • non-standard screen aspect ratios causing a bar at the bottom or the side of the screen to appear
  • flashlight beam brightness issue after releading a save in the dark woods
    _

