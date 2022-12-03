Update 2022-12-03

Hello everybody! Long time no see!

Here's a new patch to soothe everyone's hearts!

Winter Sale

It's no secret to anyone that Winter Sale is coming up on Steam.

Many, many games are going on sale. I am not going to say which game is going on sale, but a certain game is going on sale this Christmas 😉. So keep your eyes peeled.

I am theoretically not allowed to talk about the Winter Sale, like it's an industry secret? Everyone knows about it, though, and I'm not releasing any specifics.

Bugfixes

Changed Omnicrown so it no longer goes out of screen (thus causing the player to not be able to close the popup)

Fixed Tooth of Insomnia not being consumed when entering the Somnium

Fixed the King vs Marceline event appearing in runs even after you defeated either of them

Fixed the Captain Stashton fight showing you the same cutscene multiple times

Fixed a VFX remaining on the screen when using Barrel and Ice Cube

Also fixed Barrel and Ice Cube positioning bugs

Updates

Monster Balance Changes

Updated some of the Tier 3 monsters; they should now be a little more challenging to fight (improved defenses for Wraith, Zombie Peasants, Driders, Spine Skulls, and Crystal Golems and for the final boss).

Hero Balance Changes

Changed the rarities of several hero spells to be more fun or better match the power level of those spells.

Knight Chances

Smite Damage 25% -> 15%, Mana Cost 4 -> 6

Ranger Changes

Cobra Shot Mana Cost 5 -> 3, Cooldown 4 -> 6

Bear Trap Range 4 -> 6

Triple Arrow Mana Cost 8 -> 7

Flare Shot Damage 90% SP -> 120% SP, armor/dodge debuff 15% -> 25%

Rangers should now find Fox Companion easier, too.

Mage Changes

Flame Dagger damage 150% ATK -> 165% ATK, Cooldown 1 -> 2

Mana Ward shielding 50% Mana -> 40% Mana, Mana Cost 4 -> 5

Magic Arrow Damage reduced by 1

Siphon Mana Cooldown 3 -> 4

Blink Cooldown 5 -> 6

Iceberg Drop Mana Cost 8 -> 9

Mobile Testing

The Mobile Release might be delayed until January, with all the testing.

If you want to help test Tilefinder on Android, hit me up on Discord at Dave Doublee#7385.

As always, if you encounter any bug, let me know about it ASAP on discord (https://discord.com/invite/7V88C8Z2pu) or by mail (davedoubleedev@gmail.com).

Cheers,

Dave