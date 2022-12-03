- System - Timeline EX (8) is added. Under EX mode, special challenges can be conducted and more powerful equipment can be obtained according to the difficulty of the challenge
- Level - The structure of the level has been adjusted to prevent the character from rushing out of the terrain when the speed is too fast
- Level - The current level will generate clues that have not been obtained
- Operation - optimized the operation of the term extraction interface
- System - fixed the problem that enemies in the dead state will be affected by skills
- Skill - Now you can enter the temporary invincibility when casting martial arts
- Skill - adjusted the cooling time of splitting and bleeding
- Skill - fixed the problem that the damage bonus of BUFF will be lost when life is continuously restored
- Game balance - non percentage damage abnormal states are no longer affected by abnormal state resistance
- Treasure - Affixes that are now green circles will gain additional attribute bonus
妖刀退魔忍 update for 3 December 2022
Ver.1.12（2022.12.03）Patch Notes
