 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

妖刀退魔忍 update for 3 December 2022

Ver.1.12（2022.12.03）Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10071024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. System - Timeline EX (8) is added. Under EX mode, special challenges can be conducted and more powerful equipment can be obtained according to the difficulty of the challenge
  2. Level - The structure of the level has been adjusted to prevent the character from rushing out of the terrain when the speed is too fast
  3. Level - The current level will generate clues that have not been obtained
  4. Operation - optimized the operation of the term extraction interface
  5. System - fixed the problem that enemies in the dead state will be affected by skills
  6. Skill - Now you can enter the temporary invincibility when casting martial arts
  7. Skill - adjusted the cooling time of splitting and bleeding
  8. Skill - fixed the problem that the damage bonus of BUFF will be lost when life is continuously restored
  9. Game balance - non percentage damage abnormal states are no longer affected by abnormal state resistance
  10. Treasure - Affixes that are now green circles will gain additional attribute bonus

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link