Patch 1.4.3b

Quick patch, primarily to fix the population freezing at 1.
- When hitting 150k population most systems would stop to work. It was impossible to unlock the new school building. [reported by YRMP]
- Fixed zoning cubes turning red even when construction is possible in the area.
- Disabled UI button selection with WASD.
- Improved visibility of the pollution heatmap.
- Doubled the maximum limit of pollution possible on a given tile.
- Pollution propagation distance decreased by 20%.
