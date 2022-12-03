 Skip to content

Citystate II update for 3 December 2022

Patch 1.4.3b

Patch 1.4.3b

Quick patch, primarily to fix the population freezing at 1.

  • When hitting 150k population most systems would stop to work. It was impossible to unlock the new school building. [reported by YRMP]
  • Fixed zoning cubes turning red even when construction is possible in the area.
  • Disabled UI button selection with WASD.
  • Improved visibility of the pollution heatmap.
  • Doubled the maximum limit of pollution possible on a given tile.
  • Pollution propagation distance decreased by 20%.

