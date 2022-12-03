335: Early Access 0.14.21 - December 3, 2022 4:10 AM EST
• Completed elite unique gloves.
• Fixed a typo in the Japanese tooltip for run speed.
Nevergrind Online update for 3 December 2022
Completed elite unique gloves!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
335: Early Access 0.14.21 - December 3, 2022 4:10 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update