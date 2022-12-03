 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 3 December 2022

Feature Friday - December 2, 2022

204.42 - 'beta' branch

  • Added new armor: gigantic chassis plate.
  • Added a new item: magnetic bottle.
  • Added [redacted] to the bottom of the asphalt mines.
  • Added sated dreamcrungles.
  • After escaping the waking dream of a dreamcrungle, it now either dies or becomes sated.
  • Added a new preservable/piece of butcherable equipment: dream rondure.
  • Added a new cooking ingredient: dream smoke.
  • Added a new 'Flip' mode to the modern dock. It has behavior similar to the original text sidebar.
  • Made some tweaks to Crystal of Eve.
  • Added young crystalline roots to the subterranean Moon Stair. They very rarely spawn with harvestable crystals of Eve.
  • Added descriptions for the following objects: monad, crystal of Eve, crystalline root.
  • Noisegrass now only appears on the Moon Stair surface.
  • Pax Klanq now takes three days to construct the [redacted].
  • Clarified in Pax Klanq's dialog that the hamsa must weigh 5 lbs. or less.
  • Pre-existing natural weapons of a [redacted] now match the armament skill.
  • Baetyl rewards awarded during [redacted] creation are now gigantic when applicable.
  • A popup is now displayed when your follower is unable to enter your [redacted].
  • Cragsmench [redacted] no longer spawn with hoary fists.
  • If you get stranded in a waking dream by a dreamcrungle, the reward or penalty for completing the crungle is now applied to your new body.
  • Tweaked the screen transitions when hit by a dreamcrungle while using the classic interface.
  • Charging Strike for axes and Charging Strike for cudgels are now the same skill.
  • Village ovens can no longer recipes that have wild rice as an ingredient.
  • Added an option to disable mouse zoom.
  • The selected ability bar button is now only highlighted if the "Use Ability" command has an active bind.
  • The User Interface option "Pressing shift will hide the sidebar" now affects the modern UI dock and undocked windows.
  • Gibbons are now correctly classified as apes.
  • Twinning and trining lamprey are now correctly classified as fish.
  • Reclassified some robots.
  • Turret [redacted] now have the correct tile.
  • Goatfolk [redacted] no longer spawn with equipment.
  • Changed some verbiage with consuming or getting covered in warm static.
  • Renamed Chavvah root to crystalline root.
  • Tweaked some properties of crystalline roots.
  • The dock drag handle's opacity now respects the dock background opacity setting.
  • Pathfinding now considers standing next to dangerous gases to pose some fraction of the danger of standing in them.
  • Deploy Turret, Flaming Hands, Freezing Hands, and Freeze Breath can no longer be used on the world map.
  • Robot sensor arrays and hardpoints may now be marked as scrap independently of each other.
  • Non-takeable items that theoretically have a reputation modifier (such as painted or engraved immobile furniture) no longer show the reputation modifier in their description.
  • Fixed several bugs where effects obtained from dilute warm static could be applied multiple times.
  • Fixed a bug that caused grazing animals used as in the creation of the [redacted] to incorrectly be assigned the goat body type.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the still crystal chime to disappear from your inventory.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the follower buff from certain hamsas to flicker on creatures with enhanced quickness.
  • Fixed a bug that caused autoact to be interrupted when a follower's maximum HP changed.
  • Fixed an issue with ability bar navigation improperly respecting the alternate modifier button.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the message log to sometimes not scroll fully to the bottom when passing nearby objects.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented right-stick look navigation in the prerelease input manager.
  • Fixed a bug that made morphogenetic weapons apply the compute power of their target to their effect rather than that of their wielder.
  • Fixed a bug that made Barathrum clocks with Q Girl pendulums disassemblable for no bits.
  • Fixed a rare exception in village generation.

