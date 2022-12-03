First patch :)
]IMPORTANT! "Speak Friend And Dig" in the Almanach unlocks Iron and Gold mines. Almanach can be found at the bottom right of the main menu.
- Iron mine and gold mine added to basic deck (new players only until we make a gift system)
- Towers now in front of walls, with walls being longer, not forcing you to take towers
- Galahad changes: HP buff and Less XP needed to level up
- Crossbowmen and Demolishers deal 30% more damage to small targets
- Map completion achievements (On the Pass, The Beginning) fixed
- Nightmare modes achievements fixed
- Better unit path-finding when sieging walls
- Great Felling achievement now triggers correctly
- Collector achievement now is checked on game start in case it did not trigger for players who already own all the cards
Changed files in this update