Warlords Under Siege update for 3 December 2022

First patch

Warlords Under Siege update for 3 December 2022 · Build 10070819

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First patch :)

]IMPORTANT! "Speak Friend And Dig" in the Almanach unlocks Iron and Gold mines. Almanach can be found at the bottom right of the main menu.

  • Iron mine and gold mine added to basic deck (new players only until we make a gift system)
  • Towers now in front of walls, with walls being longer, not forcing you to take towers
  • Galahad changes: HP buff and Less XP needed to level up
  • Crossbowmen and Demolishers deal 30% more damage to small targets
  • Map completion achievements (On the Pass, The Beginning) fixed
  • Nightmare modes achievements fixed
  • Better unit path-finding when sieging walls
  • Great Felling achievement now triggers correctly
  • Collector achievement now is checked on game start in case it did not trigger for players who already own all the cards

