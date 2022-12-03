 Skip to content

Territory update for 3 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.19 – Farming QOL

Territory – Alpha 5.19 – Farming QOL

Share · View all patches · Build 10070640

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Moved Tutorial – Press “enter” to skip text so it’s easier to see
  • Suppressed max pigs notification

Changed

  • Planter HUD now only shows seeds that you have in your inventory which is real nice. Many thanks to dev Jessica for the code
  • All plant growth times doubled in order to slow the games pacing
  • Copper Ingots introduced into some of the crafts where it made sense. And in some cases it replaced other craft resource requirements

Known Issue

  • Photo Mode won’t work after player death.
  • As a temporary work around until I fix this you can save and load your game and it will then work.

Changed files in this update

