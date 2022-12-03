Territory – Alpha 5.19 – Farming QOL

Fixed
- Moved Tutorial – Press “enter” to skip text so it’s easier to see
- Suppressed max pigs notification
Changed
- Planter HUD now only shows seeds that you have in your inventory which is real nice. Many thanks to dev Jessica for the code
- All plant growth times doubled in order to slow the games pacing
- Copper Ingots introduced into some of the crafts where it made sense. And in some cases it replaced other craft resource requirements
Known Issue
- Photo Mode won’t work after player death.
- As a temporary work around until I fix this you can save and load your game and it will then work.
Changed files in this update