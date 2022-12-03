 Skip to content

Insect Swarm update for 3 December 2022

Update 0.6.1

Build 10070552

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* Now Available: Doomsday Protocol, Part 2

* Swarm Lord VI

  • Elephantine size
  • Constantly moving
  • High movement speed
  • Deals damage by crushing and clashing
  • Minor insects will spawn on its movement path

* Other Changes

  • Increased max pursue range of Swarm Lords
  • Decreased HP of Swarm Lord V
  • Decreased HP of Gargantuan Eggs
  • Significantly decreased HP and exploding damage of the floating insects found around Gargantuan Eggs
  • Minor adjustment to Crystal requirement for Swarm Lord Detection

