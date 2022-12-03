Update 0.6.1

* Now Available: Doomsday Protocol, Part 2
* Swarm Lord VI
- Elephantine size
- Constantly moving
- High movement speed
- Deals damage by crushing and clashing
- Minor insects will spawn on its movement path
* Other Changes
- Increased max pursue range of Swarm Lords
- Decreased HP of Swarm Lord V
- Decreased HP of Gargantuan Eggs
- Significantly decreased HP and exploding damage of the floating insects found around Gargantuan Eggs
- Minor adjustment to Crystal requirement for Swarm Lord Detection
Changed files in this update