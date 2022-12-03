 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 3 December 2022

Fix / small changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10070402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed christmas tree not giving present.
  • Big christmas tree no longer requires starting the christmas event.
  • Added one extra gift option to the christmas tree.
  • Next weeks update (new gifts) will be on Friday to give an extra day for todays issues.
  • Sleeping in a bed now restores some health.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
