- Fixed christmas tree not giving present.
- Big christmas tree no longer requires starting the christmas event.
- Added one extra gift option to the christmas tree.
- Next weeks update (new gifts) will be on Friday to give an extra day for todays issues.
- Sleeping in a bed now restores some health.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 3 December 2022
Fix / small changes
