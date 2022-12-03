 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 3 December 2022

HotFix 0.7.1.0e

Build 10070252

Patchnotes via Steam Community
QoL
  • Added Icon for Greed, Envy and pride.
  • Added placeholder icon for Lust, Sloth, Wrath and Glutonny so people don't confuse sins' buffs.
  • Added a buff indicator for greed stacks.
  • Added a new card detail display mode (which is the new default mode), it'll simply display the relative increase/decrease in percentage instead of showing the absolute card effect per level, of course you can still keep the old absolute display (still in video settings)
Fixes
  • Health reseting to pre-buff when updating stats (level up and some buff stacking)

