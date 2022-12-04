Winter Whimsy Expansion Continued!

LCD Animations & VFX
- 4 new LCD animations have been added and sprinkled throughout the game.
- The total number of animations has now gone from 6 to 10.
- New VFX for gathering gems.
Christmas Carnage DLC
- 1 New Christmas themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.
- 1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.
- Additional details are to be found here.
Misc. & Bug Fixes
- Leaderboards and stage selections added for Christmas Carnage.
- Christmas Ornament added to Character Select screen.
- Adjusted Flipper Volume on Feudal Follies.
- Fixed a collision issue related to one of the hats for Blissful Builder.
- Fixed an issue where Gem Gatherer would not launch for some players.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
