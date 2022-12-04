 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 4 December 2022

Winter Whimsy Expansion Continued!

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 4 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LCD Animations & VFX

  • 4 new LCD animations have been added and sprinkled throughout the game.
  • The total number of animations has now gone from 6 to 10.
  • New VFX for gathering gems.

Christmas Carnage DLC

Misc. & Bug Fixes

  • Leaderboards and stage selections added for Christmas Carnage.
  • Christmas Ornament added to Character Select screen.
  • Adjusted Flipper Volume on Feudal Follies.
  • Fixed a collision issue related to one of the hats for Blissful Builder.
  • Fixed an issue where Gem Gatherer would not launch for some players.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

