Version 1.0.1f1 Update

<UPDATE>
- A bug has been fixed that stops the game if ally troops are killed in a back-attack.
<BALANCING>
- The enemies of easy, normal difficulty have weakened.
When I heard the feedback that easy level is difficult, I thought I should make a bigger difference between easy and default difficulty.
Now, easy is 25% weaker, default is 12.5% weaker than before.
There is currently no way to modify the attack power of the cards used by the enemy, but it will certainly be easier if the enemy troops weaken.
Changed files in this update