Day 2 Fixes

Music doesn't stop if you meet the hat man.
Fixed some issues with the belly trove.
Other fixes.
0.3.27 build!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Music doesn't stop if you meet the hat man.
Fixed some issues with the belly trove.
Other fixes.
0.3.27 build!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update