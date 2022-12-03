 Skip to content

Flock of Dogs update for 3 December 2022

Day 2 Fixes

Day 2 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10069634

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Music doesn't stop if you meet the hat man.
Fixed some issues with the belly trove.
Other fixes.

0.3.27 build!

