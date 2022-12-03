 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UFOBIA update for 3 December 2022

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10069365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forest Level:
Fixed river damage

Mines Level:
Fixed fx not spawning
Fixed skeletons not showing

Ship level:
fixed some spawners not working correctly

Misc:
Fixed show controls button not opening correct screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927031
  • Loading history…
Depot 1927032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link