Update 1.01

Forest Level:
Fixed river damage
Mines Level:
Fixed fx not spawning
Fixed skeletons not showing
Ship level:
fixed some spawners not working correctly
Misc:
Fixed show controls button not opening correct screen
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Forest Level:
Fixed river damage
Mines Level:
Fixed fx not spawning
Fixed skeletons not showing
Ship level:
fixed some spawners not working correctly
Misc:
Fixed show controls button not opening correct screen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update