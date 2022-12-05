Updates for Dec. 5 2022

- The Trouble with Cyborgs Part 2 quest now checks for cyborg workers in either Library.
- Fatal Error on Mac when humans bring blocks to second pyramid resolved
- Fatal Error resolved on Ghosts of Future Past Part 3 quest, regarding Vitrified Shards.
- Quest icons now appear in the Future Necropolis correctly.
- Xenon collection fixed; collecting Xenon in the Future Necropolis now also counts towards the Great Escape Part 2 quest
- Issue where all workers would pick the same Electroplater resolved; now, they look at how many others are traveling to an Electroplater, and not just how many are in line
- Also fixed the underlying issue that caused the Electroplater crash: if you have people in a building that is upgraded, it now checks to see if those people are allowed to work there anymore (Crucible to Electroplater) or qualified to work there anymore (max level Quarry).
- Non-fatal error when trying to connect to backend server fixed
Ancient Aliens update for 5 December 2022
