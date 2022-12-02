 Skip to content

Cracking the Cryptic update for 2 December 2022

New Puzzles Out Now!

Build 10068968

Patchnotes via Steam Community

December 2, 2022
1.1.6

Domino Sudoku
5 more puzzles are available now!

GAS Pack
10 more GAS puzzles added to the pack by Philip Newman!

