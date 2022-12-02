 Skip to content

Reality Noclip: The Backrooms update for 2 December 2022

Update Dec 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10068756

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added items:
Chalk- you can now mark where you have been
Compass- does what you expect

Better ending video

