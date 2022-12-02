Update Dec 2

Added items:
Chalk- you can now mark where you have been
Compass- does what you expect
Better ending video
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added items:
Chalk- you can now mark where you have been
Compass- does what you expect
Better ending video
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update