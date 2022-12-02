 Skip to content

MopGarden's Veggie Cart update for 2 December 2022

v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10068694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug where game freezes if user restarts a level that has tutorial screens
  • Make “click and flick” gestures easier, especially on desktop
  • Mask reveal now starts by showing a bit of the vegetable, to increase fairness on faster levels

Changed files in this update

