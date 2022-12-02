- Fix bug where game freezes if user restarts a level that has tutorial screens
- Make “click and flick” gestures easier, especially on desktop
- Mask reveal now starts by showing a bit of the vegetable, to increase fairness on faster levels
v1.0.7
