The Altitude Autopilot can now be toggled off with the "Toggle Autopilot" button when traveling above 20kts. This saves Gamepad users from having to have a dedicated button to turning it off.
Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 2 December 2022
Altitude Hold Autopilot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update