Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 2 December 2022

Altitude Hold Autopilot Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Altitude Autopilot can now be toggled off with the "Toggle Autopilot" button when traveling above 20kts. This saves Gamepad users from having to have a dedicated button to turning it off.

