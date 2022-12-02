 Skip to content

Intruder update for 2 December 2022

Hotfix 2479

Build 10068605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated both Windows and OSX builds to fix compatibility issues. Let us know if you have any issues or just come join us at https://superbossgames.com/chat

