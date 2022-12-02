 Skip to content

Combots update for 2 December 2022

UPDATE #90

Share · View all patches · Build 10068470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Axel AI didn't jump on some buildings in Megapolis and got stuck in them
  • Drone AI could not fly over some buildings in Megapolis
  • If the player was near the border of the map, then his teammate could appear behind the map
  • On "round" maps in Deathmatch mode, you could appear behind the map
  • On the Egypt map, basically everything was generated in the center
  • Robots could not be upgraded / reset

Changes

  • Reduced health of robots
  • The flame effect has been more optimized (also fixed strong glitter for PCs with integrated graphics)
  • Increased the speed of capturing points

AI auto balance

  • It is now based on aim error rather than damage dealt
  • Custom game settings still affect AI damage

New Megapolis

  • Map is now underwater
  • Movement, gravity and projectile speed reduced
  • All objects on the map have floating properties

Changed files in this update

Combots Content Depot 1657811
