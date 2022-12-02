UPDATE #90

Fixes
- Axel AI didn't jump on some buildings in Megapolis and got stuck in them
- Drone AI could not fly over some buildings in Megapolis
- If the player was near the border of the map, then his teammate could appear behind the map
- On "round" maps in Deathmatch mode, you could appear behind the map
- On the Egypt map, basically everything was generated in the center
- Robots could not be upgraded / reset
Changes
- Reduced health of robots
- The flame effect has been more optimized (also fixed strong glitter for PCs with integrated graphics)
- Increased the speed of capturing points
AI auto balance
- It is now based on aim error rather than damage dealt
- Custom game settings still affect AI damage
New Megapolis
- Map is now underwater
- Movement, gravity and projectile speed reduced
- All objects on the map have floating properties
