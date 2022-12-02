Fix issues with bank deposits after reloading a savegame
Timeflow update for 2 December 2022
Hotfix 11.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Timeflow Win64 Depot 1005931
- Loading history…
Timeflow Mac Depot 1005932
- Loading history…
Timeflow Linux Depot 1005933
- Loading history…
Timeflow Win32 Depot 1005936
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update